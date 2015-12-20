Timing Matters

I am a certified music lover. Even my parents said that to me 10 years ago. My mom shared to me that I always asked for her Nokia phone when I was a kid because I loved composing ringtones. She even mentioned that there were also times when she's getting annoyed because she's not aware that I already changed her ringtone.

There are so many memories that 90s kids can bring. I used to think that the moon was following me when I was a kid. And then the dream of becoming an astronaut arose. I wished I had gone to the moon. But everything changed as I grew older. My dream shifted from becoming an astronaut to a pilot; a pilot to an accountant; an accountant to a journalist. I wanted to be everything that I could be. And all of these started when I was a kid.