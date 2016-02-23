The Greatest Dream in Life is to Travel

One of the most important lesson that I learned when traveling is to do research. This may help you know more about that certain place like their culture, food and climate. The weather condition is very vital as it influence on what clothes you're going to bring on your entire trip. Planning your trip by searching for the most important attractions in the area can make your time more effective and efficient. I believe that the real essence of traveling is knowing more about yourself. It is like stepping out of your comfort zone as you deal with people you're not familiar with. Giving yourself time off can be a perfect treat that you can give yourself.

Every milestone that I achieve gives a colorful meaning to my life. I may not have travel the whole world yet but given the opportunity that I can earn for my own self, live the life and do the job that I love makes me feel blessed. My dreams maybe so vast and impossible to reach but I once read a quote that says, "If your DREAM does not scare you it is not BIG enough".