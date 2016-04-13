Is Denamarin the best pet liver supplement?

Our pets sometimes make it very difficult for us to know if they are in pain or uncomfortable.Instinctively, dogs hide their pain so they can protects themselves from predators… even though they really don't have any when cared for.Naturally, as a pet ages their organs will start to not function 100% like they should.Elevated liver enzymes are what caught my veterinarians attentions during my dogs annuals blood work.This can mean many things… so don't assume it's liver failure right away.My vet asked if she had been acting odd at all. I said no at first, but then I thought about it for a few minutes.I do remember that a few times this past month she vomited up her food.The doctor said that something is irritating her stomach and Denamarin will help with the problem. He only wanted her to be on this supplement for one month, then to come back in 30 days for a re-check of her liver enzymes. If they were still elevated or not low enough then she would need to be on this supplement monthly.