More than just a Best Friend's Bond

Not all chronic illnesses can be cured completely. Some can be life-threatening with no definite time, such as heart attack and stroke. Chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, last over time and ask for more intensive supervision. However, not all chronic illnesses persist all throughout ones life, and not all of them cause death, though they can really be a challenge to both parties the person infected and the people in his/her life. In my own experience, Ive faced a number of deeply-concerned family members and a few friends who insist on helping a patient to survive the process. Most specifically, husbands and wives.