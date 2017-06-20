My children and I like playing outside especially during their childhood years. I taught them to play with other kids so they will learn how to interact when they get old. I also taught them to play outdoor games. My aim was not for them to get hurt but for them to stand up again. This way, they will learn how to be independent and overcome any obstacles that they will encounter in the future.
Finding Time for My Children & Owning a Restaurant
