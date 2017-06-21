Community with Peace and Order

I chose to be in this kind of business because of my ambition to serve others. I have not regret the consecutive meetings nor have I doubted development in this town. Likewise, I have always been proud for Salford and Labour Unions projects for the community bound to be a success. I make sure that the people behind this success, who made it happen and has continuously given their support to us (Labour Party) will be recognized with gratitude. One form to show this is through giving back, acknowledging their voices and arguments on different issues we are facing now. Being a friend whod listen and be of help, and not just a politician who asks for a vote is also one.